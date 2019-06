NEW YORK — Congratulations goes out to Whitnall High School’s Tyler Herro, as he was selected in the 2019 NBA Draft.

With a lottery pick by the Miami Heat, Herro was taken 13th overall.

In his only season at @KentuckyMBB, @raf_tyler averaged 14 points (46.2% FG, 35.5% 3PT FG, 93.5% FT), 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. pic.twitter.com/U86YuH8NfC — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 21, 2019

The 19-year-old played one year of college basketball at Kentucky where he averaged 14 points per game and was second-team All-SEC.

He was a @fox6now HS Hot Shot and now @raf_tyler is the 13th pick in the #NBADraft. Gave a shoutout to @WhitnallSchools in interview with @MariaTaylor. pic.twitter.com/MCObjYL4y9 — Kaitlin Sharkey (@KRoseSharkey) June 21, 2019

Awesome!