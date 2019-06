Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There's always a party outside Miller Park for Milwaukee Brewers' games and on Friday, June 21 the ALS Chasin' A Cure Tailgate Party was in full swing.

Food, drinks entertainment and tailgaters filled Miller Park to help raise money for the cause.

FOX6's Ashley Sears joined the crowd at the event ahead of the Brewers vs. Reds game and talked with some who are battling the disease themselves.

