Beloit School District employee arrested for suspected possession of child pornography

BELOIT, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced on Friday, June 21 that Aaron D. Weber, an employee at Beloit School District, was arrested on for suspected possession of child pornography.

On June 21, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Mr. Weber’s residence and took him into custody. Mr. Weber was booked in the Rock County Jail on June 21.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Weber is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Beloit Police Department at (608) 364-6803.

This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and is assisted by the Beloit Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office.