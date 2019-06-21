× Gov. Evers orders flag to half-staff in honor of Officer Kou Her

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, June 21 ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for Officer Kou Her of the Milwaukee Police Department, who was tragically killed in a car crash on June 18, 2019, on his way home after completing his shift. The order is effective beginning on Saturday, June 29, 2019, and ending at sunset on Monday, July 1, 2019.

“Officer Her was a devoted son and brother, a role model in the Hmong community, and a valued member of the Milwaukee Police Department,” said Gov. Evers. “Officer Her leaves behind an honorable legacy of service to his community and his state. He will be missed.”

A copy of Gov. Evers’ executive order #32 can be found here.