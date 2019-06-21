‘He’s a dangerous guy:’ US Marshals seek Eric King Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ignoring the warrants out for his arrest for over a year, U.S. Marshals are trying to track down 39-year-old Eric Randall King Jr.

“Mr. King has a pretty violent criminal history," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "He's been involved in armed robberies, selling and possessing narcotics, firearm charges and victim intimidation."

Officials say King is known to authorities for taking situations to an extreme. They believe he's hiding out between Milwaukee and Hartford.

The current warrants for King are for violating federal supervised release with the underline charge of felon in possession of a firearm. The other warrant is from Milwaukee County for possession with intent to distribute narcotics, specifically marijuana and heroin.

“He's a dangerous guy he's shown that with his past record,” the U.S. Marshal said.

If you rewind the clock to January of 2007, King was involved in a hostage situation at 64th and Hope.

“In an attempt to avoid being arrested, he turned his gun and shot himself in the stomach,” the deputy U.S. Marshal explained.

King was arrested once he recovered but now he's missing.

Officials describe King as 6'2" tall, 255 pounds, and goes by the nickname of "Fatty."

"He does have a couple tattoos one on his wrist and one on his upper arm,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

U.S. Marshals are turning to FOX6 News viewers for help in locating him. They are concerned he could hurt himself or someone else.

If King is watching:

"Mr. King if you just turn yourself in to any local police station or come out to the Marshals office or if you want us to pick you up somewhere, give us a call and we will arrange it,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

If you have information that could help U.S. Marshals, you are urged to call 414-297-3707.