Manhunt continues for man who shot, killed off-duty Racine officer

RACINE — More than three days after Officer John Hetland was shot and killed, the suspect is still on the run. Local businesses are now stepping up hoping someone comes forward.

The reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect increased to $41,500, officials announced Thursday. The reward breaks down as follows:

$20,000 from the FBI

$15,000 from Andis Company in Racine

$6,500 from Crime Stoppers of Racine County

On Thursday evening, we learned even more donations were coming in, and while officials were still tallying the donations, it was expected the total would exceed $45,000.

Officials also announced funeral arrangements for Officer Hetland, with a visitation set for Tuesday, June 25 and funeral services set for Wednesday, June 26.

Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department, was killed as he intervened during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th Street and Lathrop Avenue on Monday night, June 17.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this person, or any information regarding this crime, officials asked that you please contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-7333 or (800) 807-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

A fundraising account in support of Officer Hetland was created by the Racine Police Department. CLICK HERE to learn more.