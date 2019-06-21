West Allis 18-year-old charged with murder after robbery near 56th and Greenfield turns deadly

WEST ALLIS — An 18-year-old West Allis man has been charged with felony murder in connection to the death of 17-year-old Donavagn Swanagan, who was fatally shot near 56th and Greenfield on Friday, June 14.

According to a criminal complaint, Antonio Sanfilippo told investigators he planned to help Swanagan rob someone. Meantime, authorities learned two other individuals were planning to rob Swanagan.

On June 14, officials say Swanagan met up with the two individuals in a Chevy Tahoe near 56th and Greenfield, and got in the back seat. The criminal complaint says the passenger was planning to rob Swanagan of a gun.

Swanagan handed the gun to the front seat passenger and that’s when — according to court documents — Sanfilippo walked up armed with a gun and punched the driver in the face and said “give me all your stuff.”

During the altercation, shots were fired and Swanagan was struck and killed. Police found Swanagan in the front yard of a home.

Sanfilippo was taken into custody with a cash bond set for $20,000. He’s due in court on Thursday, June 27.