× Young boy shows his support for Racine Police Department by bringing in cookies for officers

RACINE — Following the death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland, the Racine Police Department is receiving an outpouring of support from their community — including a heartfelt gift from a pint-sized police supporter.

According to a Facebook post by the Racine Police Department, a young boy named JJ brought cookies in for officers on Friday, June 21. JJ was decked out in his very own police uniform — and his toothy smile was contagious.

“The outpouring of support these past few days has been incredible, and much is appreciated,” read the post. “The Racine Police Department would like to thank JJ for bringing in cookies for the officers today and flowers for Officer Hetland’s police squad. Thank you JJ for your support of Officer Hetland, the Racine PD and law enforcement.”

Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he was shot while attempting to intervene during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th and Lathrop Avenue in Racine on Monday night, June 17. Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA.) Those who knew Officer Hetland said although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really “off-duty.” Officer Hetland left behind two children and countless loved ones.

Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her was off-duty when he was killed in a crash early Tuesday, June 18 near 60th and Capitol Drive. Officer Her was headed home from work at MPD’s District 4 when he was struck by a driver arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle — a man police said had four prior OWI convictions. Officer Her died at the hospital, leaving behind six brothers, two sisters, and his mother and father — refugees from Vietnam.

If you’re looking to support Officer Hetland’s family, the Racine Police Department set up a fund to raise money. CLICK HERE to make a donation.