Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled over metal concerns

Credit: Perrigo Company

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A voluntary nationwide recall was issued Friday, June 21 for a baby formula powder sold exclusively at Walmart.

Perrigo Company is voluntarily recalling  23,388 containers of the product because of the “potential presence of metal foreign matter,” according to a news release from the company.

The recall only includes one lot of the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of “Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.”

Perrigo says they issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

Those who purchased the product should look on the bottom of the package for Lot Code C26EVFV and a use by date of February 26, 2021.

Credit: Perrigo Company

Customers who purchased the recalled baby formula powder should stop using it and can return the product to any Walmart store for a refund.

Anyone with questions in regard to the recall can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.

