MILWAUKEE — A man driving a stolen vehicle ended up crashing into a fence near 29th and Auer in Milwaukee.

The owner of the stolen car told FOX6 News, the suspect got inside the car near 20th and Burleigh and took off. They say the suspect was driving too fast down a nearby alley and crashed.

Milwaukee police say one officer attempted to chase the suspect but tripped and fell. That officer is expected to be OK.

The suspect remains at large.