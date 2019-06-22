Mequon Public Market celebrates grand opening with big turnout

MEQUON — Bringing arts, food and music to Mequon. The new Mequon Public Market at Spur 16 celebrated their grand opening on Saturday, June 22.

Located at 6300 Mequon Road, the new space allows people of all ages to hang out together.

The Mequon Public Market has ten vendors:

There was a ribbon cutting at the event followed by a concert from singer/songwriter Joseph Huber. It’s the first of the market’s free “Dine and Dance” concert series.

The Mequon Public Market plans to host three more music shows over the summer hosted by Johnson Financial. The music acts include WheelHouse on July 25, Hot & Dirty Brass Band on Aug. 22, and Evan Christian on Sept. 26.

“I’m just so thrilled that we’ve been able to put together something that can bring the community together,” Jenni Vetter, COO of Mequon Public Market.