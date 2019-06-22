‘Turn yourself in:’ Family of 26-year-old man shot near 94th and Silver Spring wants answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The family of a man shot and killed in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 19 wants to know who did it.

"I'll never be the same. You took my baby," said Deborah Hawthorne, victim's mother.

At 94th and Silver Spring, family came together to remember a life lost just days earlier.

"Turn yourself in. Think about your family," said the victim's sister.

On Wednesday afternoon, 26-year-old Joe Jackson Jr. lost his life.

"He was coming from the store on his way home. He was almost home. My baby was trying to make it home and they killed him," said Hawthorne.

Jackson was shot and killed around 1:30 p.m. Police continue to look for his killer.

"Whoever seen anything, heard anything, come forward. Why? Because it could be your baby next time, your loved one next time," Hawthorne said.

Loved ones remember a man dedicated to his family and stayed out of trouble.

"He was not out here gang banging, robbing people, starting trouble. He was a homebody, went to work, came home, loved his family," said Hawthorne.

Now his family is looking for justice in his name so they can have answers.

"He was the best son you could have and I miss him," Hawthorne said.

If you know anything about the shooting that killed Jackson, you're asked to contact police. Family and friends will be out canvassing the area, going door to door asking people for information.