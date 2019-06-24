Can you wear running shoes if you’re doing cross fit? When to wear what

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- All shoes are not created equal -- especially when it comes to what you're wearing to workout. Royal Ramseur, train and co-owner of Push Power MKE, joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the proper shoes to wear for some of today's most popular workouts.

CROSS TRAINING SHOES:

•High-intensity gym classes and outdoor boot camps - cushioning for high-impact and run training

•Weight lifting - heel support so you can go lower into squats and then stand up

•Strength training - a training-specific last makes for extra space in the forefoot

•Agility training - grooves and outsole patterns for traction during plyometric and multi-directional movement

RUNNING SHOES

•Superior Cushioning.

•Flexibility in the right places.

•Stability or Motion control.

•Traction on road or trails.

•Torsional stability - stiff where needed.

•Night-time reflectivity.

•Breathability.

Basketball shoe

1. Helps in improving footwork movement within the Basketball court.

2. Comfortable shoe helps in improving the game skills.

3. Perfectly designed shoe outer sole can improve the traction force, thus it can improve the player dribbling skills.

4. High Quality upper materials of basketball shoe can improve the Breathability of shoe by which player will feel refreshed during long basketball games.

5. Well cushioned Mid Sole helps in providing shock absorbing ability and avoid the injuries during intense game.