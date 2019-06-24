Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Don’t feel the burn: Beauty expert talks about the best sunscreens for your face

Posted 10:31 am, June 24, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- When it comes to sunscreens -- what you use on your body probably isn't good for your face. Beauty expert Shauna Hyler joins Real Milwaukee to talk all about sunscreen.

