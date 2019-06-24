× Local routes, Summerfest Shuttles, Freeway Flyers: MCTS can get you to the Big Gig

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Transit System are reminding you that you don’t have to take your vehicle to Summerfest. You can instead take an MCTS bus.

MCTS provides three transportation options for anyone enjoying the sights, sounds and tastes of the World’s Largest Music Festival: Freeway Flyers from select Park-Ride lots, a Downtown Shuttle and several Local Routes.

Freeway Flyers

Summerfest Freeway Flyers pick up passengers at one of 10 Park-Ride lots and drop them off at the Summerfest Mid Gate. After exiting the bus at Henry Maier Festival Park, riders will stop to pay their round-trip fare and receive a wristband that’s valid for a return trip at the end of the day. When leaving Summerfest, if a rider does not have a wristband, they can purchase one by paying the full fare.

To save time and money, MCTS recommends that anyone riding Summerfest Freeway Flyers purchase a Pre>Fare Digital Ticket in advance, which is $1 cheaper than paying with cash! You’ll receive a QR code that you can show on your phone as you get off the bus at Summerfest. Cell service in the area isn’t always reliable, so we suggest taking a screenshot of your QR code or simply go old-school and print out a copy to help make sure there are no delays!

On weekdays, all Summerfest Freeway Flyers provide service approximately every 30 minutes from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and approximately every 15 minutes from 5:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, buses come roughly every 15-20 minutes.

Regular Discounted M•CARD $5.00 $3.00 Cash $7.00 $3.00 Pre>Fare $6.00 $3.00 1, 7 or 31-Day Pass Additional $2.50 Additional $0.80 Valid Transfer – Tap card Additional $2.50 Additional $0.80

Downtown Shuttle

Not starting your trip to the lakefront from a Park-Ride lot? No problem! The Summerfest Downtown Shuttle takes riders directly to the North Gate of Summerfest. The Shuttle runs approximately every 15-20 minutes, making stops along both sides of Wisconsin Avenue (see map below) between James Lovell Street and N. Jackson Street, at all bus stops marked with the Summerfest smile logo. Shuttle service runs daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Regular Discounted M•CARD $2.50 $1.25 Cash $3.00 $1.50 1, 7 or 31-Day Pass No additional fee No additional fee Ride MCTS App 24-Hour Ticket No additional fee No additional fee

Local Routes

Several regular MCTS Local Routes have stops within walking distance of Henry Maier Festival Park, including the GreenLine, GoldLine, Routes 14, 15 and 30-30X. Use the Trip Planning features of RideMCTS.com and the Ride MCTS app to plan your trip using our Local Routes! Normal fares apply.

Visit RideMCTS.com/Summerfest for detailed information about this year’s service, fares and routing. MCTS encourages riders to allow plenty of time to get to Summerfest. Travel times can vary due to circumstances outside our control, including traffic and construction.

MCTS reminds all riders that Summerfest has a robust security screening process, which includes some backpack, bag and item restrictions. Please review Summerfest’s policies ahead of time so that you don’t bring any prohibited items or large bags with you. Once you exit the bus at Summerfest, you will not be able to take those items or large bags with you into the music festival.