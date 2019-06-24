Rec Room Craft Co. ‘is a DIY workshop and bar located in the Walker’s Point neighborhood’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- They provide the tools, materials and space needed to make fun craft projects, all you have to do is show up. Brian Kramp is getting a look at some possible creations at the all new Rec Room Craft Company.

About Rec Room Craft Company (website)

Rec Room Craft Co. is a DIY workshop + bar located in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Inspired by the endless hours spent making projects in our grandparents’ basement, we’re essentially the adult version of popsicle sticks, pom poms and juiceboxes.

We provide the tools, materials, space, and clean up crew needed to make fun and functional craft projects, all you have to do is show up. We recommend customers book in advance to ensure a spot at a table, but walk-ins are welcome if we have room. Check out our project menu for all of our current project offerings!