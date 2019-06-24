Vigil to be held near 60th and Capitol in honor of Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her

MILWAUKEE — A vigil will be held Monday night, June 24 to honor Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her. Her died following a crash near 60th and Capitol early Tuesday morning, June 18. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at 60th and Capitol. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Her was a two-year veteran of the police department, and he was assigned to District 4. Police said Her was driving southbound on N. 60th Street after his shift. He was struck by a driver who was traveling westbound on Capitol Drive.

Witnesses said the striking driver was traveling at a high rate of speed — and crossed through the intersection at a red light when he struck Her. Those witnesses helped police identify the direction of travel of the suspect after the crash — and officers were able to take him into custody.

Officer Her was conveyed to Froedtert Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Chief Morales said.

Officer Her is survived by six brothers, two sisters, and his mother and father — who both served in Vietnam.

Chief Morales said the striking driver, a Milwaukee man, 34, has four OWI convictions in Wisconsin. His most recent was in May 2017 — and he was still on probation for that one at the time of this crash.

Police records showed Dante James, 34, was arrested near the scene of the crash less than an hour after the crash happened — for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

