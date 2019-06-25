× Bam Bam and Barney, Canada lynx, settle into new home at Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo welcomed two new residents — Bam Bam and Barney — two Canada lynx.

According to a news release from zoo officials, Bam Bam and Barney were born on April 25, 2018, and traveled to Racine from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama via the Lynx Species Survival Plan — an American Association of Zoos and Aquariums program developed to ensure that threatened or endangered species prosper.

“We are excited to add these two youngsters to our collection, and are excited to share them with our visitors this summer,” said Angie Sagert, animal care supervisor at the Racine Zoo.

Bam Bam and Barney’s exhibit will be between the lion and tiger exhibits in the Great Cat Canyon, which is immediately south of the Modine Pond.

Zoo staff who have spent time with Bam Bam and Barney said the brothers are a bit shy, but loved to spend their Montgomery days on kiddie slides. They have also been known to enjoy

investigating various spices sprinkled on their exhibit and ripping up boxes. Zoo staff also said Bam Bam and Barney are amazing painters.

The Canada lynx is a medium-sized cat that can be found in North America. They’re known for thick brownish-gray coats, their tuft of black hair on the tips of their ears, and their short bobbed tail. They live in dense forests and are considered nocturnal hunters. Their main prey item is the snowshoe hare. The Canada lynx typically lives about 12 years in the wild, and up to 26 years under human care.

Bam Bam and Barney, who are currently 1 year old, will reach maturity when they reach 2-and-a-half years old.