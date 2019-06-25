Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

First lady’s spokeswoman to be White House press secretary

Posted 12:02 pm, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05PM, June 25, 2019

Stephanie Grisham, press secretary for First Lady Melania Trump, attends the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, June 21, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON  — Melania Trump has announced that her spokeswoman will be the new White House press secretary.

Stephanie Grisham, who has been with the Trumps since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director.

The first lady tweeted Tuesday that she “can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country.”

Grisham succeeds Sarah Sanders, who announced her resignation earlier this month.

