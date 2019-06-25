× Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly passes budget; all Democrats voted no

MADISON — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has passed the state budget, with all Democrats against.

The two-year spending plan approved by the Assembly on Tuesday now heads to the Senate, which is scheduled to give it final approval on Wednesday. It then goes to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who isn’t saying yet whether he will sign the plan or veto it. He can also make changes with his expansive partial veto power.

The Assembly approved some last-minute changes to the budget that will slightly reduce a property tax increase, allow electric-car manufacturer Tesla to open dealerships in the state and require the full Legislature to approve any new per-mile driven fee.

The Assembly passed it on a 60-39 vote. Three Republicans joined all 36 Democrats in voting no.