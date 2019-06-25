Shots fired prompted closure of area near Weeden Creek Road and Fox Grove Road in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police asked people to avoid the area near Weeden Creek Road and Fox Grove Road Tuesday afternoon, June 25 following a report of shots fired.

Weeden Creek Road was closed from S. Business Drive to Moenning Road. Police said evidence at the scene indicated shots were fired.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

Police said it was believed the parties involved in this incident knew each other, and police said there was no further danger to the public.

PHOTO GALLERY (Photos courtesy: Sheboygan Night Scanner)

Sheboygan Area School District Superintendent Seth Harvatine issued this statement to FOX6 News:

“We are aware that shots were fired in the vicinity of Jackson Elementary School this afternoon. The Sheboygan Police Department quickly responded to investigate the situation. This was an incident unrelated to the school district and we are assisting the police department in any way we can. As this situation is ongoing in the community, we would direct you to contact Capt. Kurt Brasser with the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-4258.”