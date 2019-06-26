‘Healthy food items:’ Bring 3, get into Summerfest free on Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's Opening Day of the Big Gig -- and you can get in for free! Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Summerfest grounds getting all the details.

You can help FOX6, Johnson Controls and Summerfest Stomp Out Hunger in southeast Wisconsin.

On the opening day of Summerfest, Wednesday, June 26, donate three (3) healthy, non-perishable food items between noon and 3 p.m. and you’ll receive one (1) free weekday admission ticket to get into Summerfest FREE that day.

All donations will benefit Hunger Task Force. Hunger Task Force is especially in need of healthy food items, like canned peaches and pears. Please note: The free admission ticket is good for admission to Summerfest on June 26 only, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the Mid-Gate Promotions Booth as well as at the North and South Gates.

Plus, you will have the opportunity to meet some of your favorite FOX6 personalities! They will be at the mid-gate to say hello and thank you for your donations. Come on out, say hello and help those in need this summer.

Thanks for supporting Johnson Controls Stomp Out Hunger day with FOX6!