Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Homicide investigation: Medical examiner called out to fatal shooting at 28th and Kilbourn

Posted 9:24 pm, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04PM, June 26, 2019
Medical examiner called out to fatal shooting at 28th and Kilbourn

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called out to 28th and Kilbourn for a fatal shooting Wednesday night, June 26.

The medical examiner said there was one victim.

It happened just after 8 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

This was the third homicide in Milwaukee Wednesday. A 60-year-old man died at the hospital after a stabbing near 1st and Ring Wednesday morning, and a 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed near 17th and Mitchell Wednesday afternoon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.