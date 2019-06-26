× Homicide investigation: Medical examiner called out to fatal shooting at 28th and Kilbourn

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called out to 28th and Kilbourn for a fatal shooting Wednesday night, June 26.

The medical examiner said there was one victim.

It happened just after 8 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

This was the third homicide in Milwaukee Wednesday. A 60-year-old man died at the hospital after a stabbing near 1st and Ring Wednesday morning, and a 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed near 17th and Mitchell Wednesday afternoon.