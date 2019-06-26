Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Police: 4 shot, wounded in 2 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Tuesday night, June 25. Four people were injured as a result of the shootings.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. three people, a 25-year-old man, 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, walked into a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Responding officers determined that the shooting occurred near 47th and Center around 10:30 p.m.

Shooting near 47th and Center in Milwaukee

Circumstances that led to the shooting are still being investigated. MPD is seeking a suspect regarding the shooting.

Police say around 11:20 p.m.a 33-year-old man walked into a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the area of 34th and Hadley. Events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and

Shooting near 34th and Hadley in Milwaukee

MPD continues to search for a suspect.

