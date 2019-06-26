Police: 4 shot, wounded in 2 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Tuesday night, June 25. Four people were injured as a result of the shootings.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. three people, a 25-year-old man, 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, walked into a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Responding officers determined that the shooting occurred near 47th and Center around 10:30 p.m.

Circumstances that led to the shooting are still being investigated. MPD is seeking a suspect regarding the shooting.

Police say around 11:20 p.m.a 33-year-old man walked into a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the area of 34th and Hadley. Events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and

MPD continues to search for a suspect.