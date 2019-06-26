Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Sheboygan police release photos of suspect vehicle in shots fired incident

Keenan Gardner

SHEBOYGAN — A shots fired incident on Tuesday afternoon, June 25 prompted Sheboygan police to ask that people avoid the area near Moenning Road and Fox Grove. On Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle, and identified one of the people involved.

The shots fired incident happened around 3:30 p.m.

Police said Keenan Gardner, 25, of Racine, entered the victim’s home, and then entered a vehicle to leave the scene. As he entered the vehicle, an unidentified person exited that vehicle and fired  multiple rounds into the victim’s home.

No one was hurt in this incident.

The shooter was described by police as a man, black, standing 6’1″ tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds.

The suspect vehicle was described as an older model Chevrolet Malibu, gray, with an unknown rear plate.

Suspect vehicle in shots fired incident in Sheboygan

Police said Gardner and the shooter were believed to be known to each other — and they were seeking assistance locating both individuals.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Sheboygan police.

