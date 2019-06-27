Severe T-storm watches/warnings for SE Wisconsin
Deputy bodycam shows details of fatal crash on I-94 in Racine County

Posted 5:11 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, June 27, 2019

RACINE -- We're getting a first look at what deputies saw during last week's horrific crash on I-94 in Racine County. FOX6 has obtained a portion of footage from the perspective of deputies on the scene -- and spoke with a family member of one of the victims who survived the crash.

Deputy bodycam footage of I-94 crash in Racine

Two beloved semi drivers lost their lives in the collision, but FOX6 spoke with the grandmother of one of the men who actually survived the crash. It's all thanks to strangers that pulled him out of his burning car.

A mix of good Samaritans, deputies and first responders fought to save the lives of those in the crash. FOX6 has obtained portions of body camera footage from deputies on the scene.

Barbara Yde-Novy

Barbara Yde-Novy says her grandson Kelvin Yde, an Air National Guardsman, is among those that survived thanks to strangers who pulled him out of his burning car.

"They took him out, so he very well could've burned up in that vehicle," said Yde-Novy. "I'm so thankful that he's alive."

She shared a photo of him with FOX6, taken from his Facebook page.

"Four hours of surgery on his hip and I know all of his injuries on the right side," said Yde-Novy. "Three hours of surgery on his arm, and he has a broken ankle."

She picked strawberries on Thursday, a task she says Kelvin would help her with.

"He enjoyed a lot of them as he was picking," said Yde-Novy.

She hopes they can pick berries again soon, but for now, she's beyond grateful to all those who stepped up to help during one of the worst crashes in Racine County's recent history.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

