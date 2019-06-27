Say cheese! Some recipes you can whip up to celebrate National Dairy Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We are nearing the end of National Dairy Month -- but that doesn't mean you have to stop eating. Tina Peterson with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes you can whip up any time.

June is the time for Wisconsinites to come together and share their pride for America`s Dairyland; a title so rightly deserved for the state that leads in dairy heritage, innovation and awards. Wisconsin dairy farm breakfasts are a tradition nearly 50 years in the making.

Celebrate National Dairy Month with these featured recipes:

