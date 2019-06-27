Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Say cheese! Some recipes you can whip up to celebrate National Dairy Month

MILWAUKEE -- We are nearing the end of National Dairy Month -- but that doesn't mean you have to stop eating. Tina Peterson with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes you can whip up any time.

June is the time for Wisconsinites to come together and share their pride for America`s Dairyland; a title so rightly deserved for the state that leads in dairy heritage, innovation and awards. Wisconsin dairy farm breakfasts are a tradition nearly 50 years in the making.

Celebrate National Dairy Month with these featured recipes:

Recipe: Red, White and Blue Fruit Salad

Recipe: Air Fryer Cheese Curds

