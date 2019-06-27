Severe T-storm watches/warnings for SE Wisconsin
Severe storms leaves damage behind, 50K+ WE Energies customers without power

Posted 6:15 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:06PM, June 27, 2019

WAUKESHA — A quick-moving storm through southeast Wisconsin Thursday evening, June 27 caused lots of damage throughout the area.

As of 7 p.m., WE Energies reports more than 50,000 customers are without power.

Keep track of WE Energies power outage map here

Waukesha was an area that was hit hard by the storm. Carroll University canceled evening classes on Thursday, and warned anyone on or near campus to stay indoors.

Dozens of FOX6 News viewers shared photos of the storm rolling through and the destruction left behind.

