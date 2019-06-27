× ‘Take precautions:’ Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE –The University of Wisconsin – Medical Entomology Lab has confirmed that a mosquito pool in the City of Milwaukee has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). This positive pool represents the first evidence of WNV activity reported in Wisconsin this year.

According to a press release, a mosquito pool is merely a collection of a mosquito species or group that are likely to carry or transmit a virus. There is currently no confirmed case of an infected human. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) are advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

“These positive mosquitoes are a reminder that West Nile virus may be present in areas around the state,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “We urge everyone in Wisconsin to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and the illnesses they spread.”

“Now that summer is officially here, it is important that residents remain vigilant about preventing mosquito bites,” said Commissioner of Health, Dr. Jeanette Kowalik. “The possibility of exposure to West Nile Virus is present anytime mosquitoes are active.”

West Nile Virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito and is not transmitted person to person.

DHS and the MHD remind individuals to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, including: