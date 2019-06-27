Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Toys that will allow your little ones to play their way to brilliance

Posted 11:04 am, June 27, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Toy expert Sherry Artemenko with Play on Words joins Real Milwaukee to talk about educational toys.

Jet Duck Family by Yookidoo, 3 years and up ($29.95)
• Flexible, open-ended play toy, kids become the story tellers

SPARK Cards by SPARK Innovations, 4 years and up, ($29.99)
• 6 picture cards encourage description, interpretation, problem solve

First Words Baby Babble Training Trumpet by People Toy Company, 7 months and up, ($8.99)
• When babies and toddlers round their lips to attach to the trumpet, exercising important oral motor muscles for speech: u, p, b, m

Topper Takes a Trip by Peaceable Kingdom/Mindware brand, 2 years and up, ($17.95)
• Learning vocabulary in a category, matching, sequencing, pretend play and storytelling

My Peek-a-Boo LapPup by LeapFrog, 6 months and up, ($14.99)
• catchy phrases, rhyming songs, learning numbers, colors, shapes

Under Sea Figure 8 Railway by Hape, 18 months and up, ($29.99)
• Parents have lots to narrate a child plays and configures their story, feeding child language associated with their play

Dinosaur Island by Bigjigs Toys Ltd, 3 years and up ($74.99)

