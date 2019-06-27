× Wrong-way driver arrested for OWI after crash on I-794 near Howard Avenue

MILWAUKEE — A wrong-way driver was arrested Wednesday, 26 following a crash in the southbound lanes of I 794 south of Howard Avenue. It happened around 10:22 p.m.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes at high rate of speed with no lights on when he struck another vehicle.

The driver was arrested for OWI, 1st offense and second degree recklessly endangering safety.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.