All NB I-94 lanes blocked at 7 Mile Road in Racine following crash involving hazardous materials

Posted 2:19 pm, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:00PM, June 28, 2019

RACINE — All lanes are blocked on I-41 NB at 7 Mile Road in Racine following a crash involving hazardous materials.

The incident happened around 11:31 a.m. — and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates the backups will last over two hours.

The WISDOT suggests the following alternate route:

Exit at Hwy G to the West Frontage Road. North on W. Frontage Road to 27th Street. Continue North on 27th Street to Hwy 100/Ryan Road. Hwy 100/Ryan Road east back to I-41/94.

The crash is the latest in a string of accidents on I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin.

On June 19, a fiery crash killed two semi drivers and left two other people hurt. Just one day later, a crash involving a car hauler closed all northbound lanes on I-41/94 near Rawson Avenue for hours.

