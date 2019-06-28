All NB I-94 lanes blocked at 7 Mile Road in Racine following crash involving hazardous materials

RACINE — All lanes are blocked on I-41 NB at 7 Mile Road in Racine following a crash involving hazardous materials.
The incident happened around 11:31 a.m. — and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates the backups will last over two hours.
The WISDOT suggests the following alternate route:
Exit at Hwy G to the West Frontage Road. North on W. Frontage Road to 27th Street. Continue North on 27th Street to Hwy 100/Ryan Road. Hwy 100/Ryan Road east back to I-41/94.
The crash is the latest in a string of accidents on I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin.
On June 19, a fiery crash killed two semi drivers and left two other people hurt. Just one day later, a crash involving a car hauler closed all northbound lanes on I-41/94 near Rawson Avenue for hours.
