All NB I-94 lanes blocked at 7 Mile Road in Racine following crash involving hazardous materials

RACINE — All lanes are blocked on I-41 NB at 7 Mile Road in Racine following a crash involving hazardous materials.

The incident happened around 11:31 a.m. — and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates the backups will last over two hours.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving hazardous materials on I-41/94 at the Root River in Milwaukee Co. has forced the closure of northbound lanes. Closure is at Hwy 20. Detour is E to Hwy 31, N on Hwy 32, and E on Ryan Road back to I-41/94. This will be a long duration closure. pic.twitter.com/mVha8GJcdB — WisDOT Traffic Management Center (@511WI) June 28, 2019

The WISDOT suggests the following alternate route:

Exit at Hwy G to the West Frontage Road. North on W. Frontage Road to 27th Street. Continue North on 27th Street to Hwy 100/Ryan Road. Hwy 100/Ryan Road east back to I-41/94.

UPDATED DETOUR ROUTE: Exit at Hwy G to the West Frontage Road. North on W. Frontage Road to 27th Street. Continue North on 27th Street to Hwy 100/Ryan Road. Hwy 100/Ryan Road east back to I-41/94. — WisDOT Traffic Management Center (@511WI) June 28, 2019

The crash is the latest in a string of accidents on I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin.

On June 19, a fiery crash killed two semi drivers and left two other people hurt. Just one day later, a crash involving a car hauler closed all northbound lanes on I-41/94 near Rawson Avenue for hours.

