‘Could be armed:’ US Marshals seek man wanted for attempted armed robbery, cashing stolen checks

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of the attempted armed robbery of a gas station on Milwaukee's south side. Agents said he was identified through DNA left behind at the scene of the crime.

“We’re profiling Joseph Sexton. He’s wanted for three counts of forgery and one count of robbery," the agent on the case said. “He was on the south side, but the last I heard, he was living in California, and so I’m just looking for any information on where he might be out in California."

U.S. Marshals said in 2016, Sexton was involved in an attempted armed robbery at 60th and Oklahoma. An employee told police Sexton placed an unknown object against his right side, implying he had a weapon. While at the register, the employee was able to open the door and yell for help. Sexton was accused of punching the employee. During a struggle, prosecutors said Sexton left his shirt, necklace, and torn piece of his undershirt at the scene.

DNA confirmed his identity.

“I think he could be considered armed and dangerous," the agent on the case said.

U.S. Marshals described Sexton as 5'9" tall, weighing 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. There are also some scars that help identify him.

“He does have scars on both eyebrows, about a five-inch scar on one of his forearms, and he has a tattoo on his left hand,” the agent on the case said. “If you know where Joseph is, or know where he may be, just give us a call."

Sexton was also accused of forgery. He and a female he was with were charged with stealing someone’s checks and cashing them in small amounts -- like $85, $95, and $96.

The checks were cashed in 2016.

U.S. Marshals encouraged Sexton to come clean and clear his legal struggles.

“Take care of it. Turn yourself in, and get this over with,” the agent on the case said.