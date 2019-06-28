Lizzo accuses Summerfest guard of ‘tackling and dragging’ her team off festival grounds

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest released a statement via Twitter Friday morning, June 28 after artist Lizzo accused a security guard of being racist during her performance Thursday night, June 27. It all played out on social media overnight.

Lizzo was the headliner on the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse stage. After the show, she took to Twitter to accused a Summerfest security guard of using “hurtful language” while “tackling and dragging” her team off the festival grounds. Lizzo claims the security guard “slapped and manhandled” her hairstylist and stylist.

Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. 🤘🏾xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?! THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

THIS RACIST BIGOT PUT HIS HANDS ON MY PEOPLE AND USED HURTFUL LANGUAGE WHILE TACKLING AND DRAGGING MY TEAM OFF THE FESTIVAL GROUNDS @Summerfest IF YOU HAVE FOOTAGE PLEASE SEND ME pic.twitter.com/6zIZV9usTh — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Summerfest responded via Twitter:

“Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation.” “We have an experienced crowd management staff who strive to protect performers & fans. While there may be challenges during a performance, we expect those challenges to be handled professionally & respectfully. If those standards were not met, we will take appropriate action.”