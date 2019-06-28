Lizzo accuses Summerfest guard of ‘tackling and dragging’ her team off festival grounds

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest released a statement via Twitter Friday morning, June 28 after artist Lizzo accused a security guard of being racist during her performance Thursday night, June 27. It all played out on social media overnight.
Lizzo was the headliner on the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse stage. After the show, she took to Twitter to accused a Summerfest security guard of using “hurtful language” while “tackling and dragging” her team off the festival grounds. Lizzo claims the security guard “slapped and manhandled” her hairstylist and stylist.
Summerfest responded via Twitter:
“Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation.”
“We have an experienced crowd management staff who strive to protect performers & fans. While there may be challenges during a performance, we expect those challenges to be handled professionally & respectfully. If those standards were not met, we will take appropriate action.”