MCSO searching for convicted felon accused of shooting at driver on I-43

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials are looking to track down a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting at another driver while traveling on I-43 on Tuesday, May 21.

According to a criminal complaint, a 37-year-old man was driving southbound when he observed a silver, four-door Honda Civic pull up along the right side of his vehicle. The man told investigators the Honda forced his vehicle to the left, causing him to almost strike the median.

The complaint says the two drivers changed lanes several times on southbound I-43 before the Honda was on the man’s left side. The 37-year-old stated he observed the Honda’s passenger side window was down and saw the driver pointing a gun at him. The man accelerated and, according to the complaint, heard a gunshot strike his vehicle and then heard three more shots.

The freeway was shut down for hours as officials cased the scene near National Avenue, and the journeys of hundreds of drivers were disrupted. The ramp from the west to the south in the Marquette Interchange was also closed, causing some backups near downtown.

Milwaukee police were able to track down the suspect’s description due to a recent traffic stop of the Honda, and the 37-year-old man was able to pick 26-year-old Jomuel Lozano-Martinez out of a photo array.

This isn’t the first time the suspect has been in trouble with the law. In March of 2014, Lozano-Martinez was found guilty of armed robbery and was sentenced to two years in prison.

In this case, Lozano-Martinez is charged with two counts of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, habitual criminality repeater and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with tips on Lozano-Martinez’s whereabouts is urged to contact U.S. Marshals at 414-297-3707.