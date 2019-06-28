Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Officials identify suspect accused in shooting death of Racine Officer John Hetland

Posted 10:36 am, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46AM, June 28, 2019

Dalquavis Ward

RACINE — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, June 28 identified the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Racine Police Officer John Hetland. Dalquavis Ward, 26, was taken into custody Thursday, June 27.

Officer John Hetland was shot while attempting to intervene during an armed robbery at Teezers bar near 20th and Lathrop Avenue in Racine on Monday night, June 17.

Since that fateful night, thousands of hours of work by investigators spanning 17 agencies and two states ended in the culmination of the man police believe pulled the trigger.

Police say crime lab information led them to a suspect.

John Hetland

Racine Police Officer John Hetland

Officer Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the department, also served as a board member on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA.) Those who knew Officer Hetland said although he was off the clock, Officer Hetland was never really “off-duty.” Officer Hetland left behind two children and countless loved ones.

