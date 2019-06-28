× Wisconsin lawmakers propose ‘MVP Week’

MADISON — A bipartisan group of legislators from Milwaukee and Green Bay is proposing a most valuable player week to honor Aaron Rodgers, Christian Yelich and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The group introduced a resolution Thursday that would designate the first week of December 2019 as “MVP Week in Wisconsin.” The lawmakers selected that week because Rodgers’ birthday is Dec. 2, Yelich’s birthday is Dec. 5 and Antetokounmpo’s birthday is Dec. 6.

Rodgers is the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback. He won the NFL’s most valuable player award in 2011 and 2014. Yelich is a right fielder for the Milwaukee Brewers. He’s the reigning National League MVP.

Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star forward, was named the NBA’s 2018-19 MVP on Monday.