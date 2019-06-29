× Milwaukee police investigating homicide near 15th and North; 1 dead

MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 15th and North late Friday, June 28.

Police believe that two subjects were possibly involved in an argument on the sidewalk when the suspect shot the victim around 11:29 p.m. The victim ran from the location and collapsed down the block. Lifesaving measures were attempted; however, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled on foot. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the search for a suspect is underway.