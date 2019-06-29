× Officials: Search to be suspended for missing Lake Michigan scuba diver

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Saturday, June 29 that the search for a missing diver in Lake Michigan is to be suspended.

The diver first went missing on Friday night, June 28 following a diving trip that left one other person dead. Crews searched off the coast of South Milwaukee for much of the afternoon on Friday.

The initial call for help was about 17 miles off shore from the U.S. Coast Guard station, located on South Lincoln Memorial Drive in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Count Sheriff’s Office says the missing person never came to the surface following a diving trip.

One Coast Guard boat, one Coast Guard helicopter and three Milwaukee police units were searching for the missing diver.