× 9-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in Dodge County ATV crash

DODGE COUNTY — A 9-year-old child was seriously hurt in an ATV crash that happened in Dodge County on Saturday night, June 29.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a Watertown man was driving a 2003 Honda ATV with the child from Rio around 9:20 p.m., when he lost control near County M and Rhine Road in the Town of Emmet. Officials say the ATV rolled and ejected both the man and child.

The 48-year-old driver suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Watertown Hospital. The 9-year-old child suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Watertown Hospital and later flown to Children’s Hospital in Madison.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.