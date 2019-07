Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS--Kiara Reinhardt will be a senior at Cedarburg High School. She plays volleyball for the Bulldogs. She also plays club volleyball for the Milwaukee Sting. She have been playing volleyball since the 6th grade. Kiara is a middle blocker in the game. She will play volleyball for Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska after her senior season.

Kiara Reinhardt

Volleyball

Cedarburg H.S. Senior

MIlwaukee Sting Club Volleyball