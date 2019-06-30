Officials: Standoff with 80-year-old intoxicated man ends peacefully in Hartford

HARTFORD — A standoff with an intoxicated man in Hartford shut down surrounding streets for hours on Sunday, June 30.

A family member at the residence called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office around 2:15 p.m.

Officials say at one point, the 80-year-old intoxicated man fired a gun into the ceiling.

Family retreated to the lower level of the residence before the tactical team was able to get them out safely.

PHOTO GALLERY

Officers then negotiated with the elderly man and he was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. He was checked out for medical purposes.

Charges of reckless use of a firearm and reckless use of a dangerous weapon will be referred to the district attorney.

Highway 60 was shut down for about two hours as officials responded to the scene.