Police: Man fatally shot by woman's son during domestic violence incident near 22nd and Burnham

MILWAUKEE — A 45-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 22nd and Burnham Sunday morning, June 30.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that a domestic violence incident occurred between an adult man and an adult woman. The woman’s minor son intervened and shot the man. The man died as a result of his injuries around 5:10 a.m.

