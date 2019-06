Thousands of fireworks have been recalled just days before the Fourth of July holiday for violating federal standards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the nearly 38,000 recalled fireworks are considered “overloaded” with explosives that could cause serious injury.

There are four separate fireworks-related recalls that include:

Those who purchased the impacted fireworks should immediately stop using them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.