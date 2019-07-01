1920s-era firehouse is now a unique event space; ‘We have our first wedding in August’

MILWAUKEE — New life is being breathed into a historic firehouse in the City of Milwaukee. It is part of what the mayor called the city’s renaissance. But the building’s new owner says it is their way to keep history alive.

The place is the Story Hill Firehouse, located at 407 N. Hawley Road in Milwaukee. It is a quintessential 1920s Milwaukee firehouse. Unlike more modern firehouses, this one was built in a bungalow style. It is now a really unique place for parties and even weddings.

“Former Firehouse Engine 35, which moved out of here many, many years, left behind a beautiful, beautiful building,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who attended a ribbon cutting for the new event venue on Monday, July 1.

“I’m, I’m really, in love with it,” said Barbara Stephan, who is soon to be married. “The work had barely begun. We saw the pictures of their vision, but it was definitely still the old firehouse.”

Stephan and her fiance, Matt Antoniewicz, could not be more happy about this new space .

“The ceiling, the ceiling, the doors — the beautiful wooden doors. The doors are incredible,” Antoniewicz said.

The owners of the building say an appreciation for detail was a big part of why they bought the site.

“Character. I mean it just has so much character. It has beautiful wood — things that you don’t find anymore,” said Janelle Meyer-Brown, owner of the Story Hill Firehouse.

Just 30 minutes after the ribbon was cut, other reservations for the event space were already in the books.

“We have our first wedding in August,” Meyer said.

