BBB Warning: Consumers lose faith in jewelry retailer Fresh Christian

MILWAUKEE — Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing an alert on Fresh Christian, an online retailer of Christian-themed jewelry located in Mabank, Texas. BBB has received 52 complaints from consumers located in 26 states, including three from Wisconsin.

Consumers have reported not receiving any product or only receiving partial orders. While some consumers have received their items after going through the BBB complaint process, 30 complaints remain unanswered.

“I ordered a number of bracelets and have not received them,” said Diane S. from Sullivan, Wis. “I have, however, been charged $24 for them. I purchased some bracelets on April 4, 2019. The money was immediately taken from my credit card for $24. I have not received the order of bracelets and I am unable to contact the company as the phone goes right to a busy signal.”

Another consumer, Jill M. from Oak Forest, Ill. stated she received only half of her order which were gifts for her bible study group.

“I will never order from a random website that posts ads on Facebook without researching the company again and I would advise everyone to do the same. I lost out on money and was left to spend more money on additional gifts for my ladies,” she said. “I would have thought, being a Christian-based company, I’d receive better, more reliable, customer service.”

BBB has reached out to the business multiple times since becoming aware of the business in Oct. 2018, but has had no response. Fresh Christian currently has an “F” rating with BBB.

“Don’t judge a company simply by its name,” said Jim Temmer, CEO/president of BBB Serving Wisconsin. “Take a look at the company’s history and reputation too.”

BBB advises consumers to exercise extreme caution when ordering products from online retailers and offers the following tips for online shoppers: