Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Deff-initely Milwaukee: Conversations with the movers and shakers of Wisconsin

Posted 5:00 am, July 1, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:01AM, July 1, 2019

MILWAUKEE — It's conversations with the movers and shakers that put our slice of Wisconsin on the map. Hear the stories in a brand new podcast --  Deff-initely Milwaukee.

In this bi-weekly podcast, FOX6 WakeUp's Carl Deffenbaugh sits down with the people influencing the landscape of southeastern Wisconsin  in the worlds of entertainment, business, sports and more.

Subscribe to “Deff-initely Milwaukee”via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher 

Follow Carl on social media: Facebook | Twitter| Instagram

About this podcast: Deff-initely Milwaukee

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.