Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Kim Kardashian West changing name of ‘Kimono Solutionwear’ following backlash

Posted 6:20 pm, July 1, 2019, by

Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios on June 13, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Social media has spoken, and Kim Kardashian West has listened.

The reality TV star and makeup mogul has decided to change the name of her Kimono Solutionwear.

The move comes less than a week after backlash from social media users who objected to what they said was appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.

West tweeted Monday that her “brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core.”

She wrote “after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon.”

Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.