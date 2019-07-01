Looking for a way to help? Donate to the families of Officer John Hetland and Officer Kou Her

Look like a princess: Diana’s workout sweatshirt for sale

Posted 5:46 pm, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47PM, July 1, 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Britain’s Princess of Wales departs her London health club 20 November before her controversial TV interview later this evening. The Princess is expected to divulge her life with Prince Charles after their marriage. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The baggy Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt Princess Diana wore to discourage media interest in her exercise routine is for sale.

Boston-based RR Auction says the dark blue cotton-polyester sweatshirt that was a gift from airline founder Richard Branson is expected to get more than $5,000 during the online auction.

The garment features the airline’s ‘flying lady’ logo with the words “Fly Atlantic” in white.

It is being sold by Jenni Rivett, Diana’s longtime personal trainer. Diana gave Rivett several sweatshirts months before her August 1997 death.

In a letter that comes with the shirt, Rivett writes that Diana thought there were more pressing issues in the world to worry about, so wearing the same thing to every session would be “a good way to stop the media frenzy.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.