Uber driver dragged after thief steals her car on Milwaukee’s lower east side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a car theft over the weekend — a theft which targeted an Uber driver.

Police were called to Brady and Arlington shortly before midnight on Sunday, June 30. The victim said she was an Uber driver who had gotten out of the car to look for her customer.

While the Uber driver was out of the car, a man jumped into the vehicle — and started to drive away.

Police say the woman tried to stop the car thief — and was dragged a few feet.